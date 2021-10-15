Friday, October 15, 2021  | 8 Rabiulawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Money

High trade, current account deficits pull forex reserves, rupee down

SBP puts total foreign exchange reserves at $25.96 billion

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 15, 2021 | Last Updated: 39 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 15, 2021 | Last Updated: 39 mins ago

Domestic foreign exchange reserves decreased by $30.05 million to $19.13 billion while funds held by commercial banks increased to $6.83 billion, bringing the cumulative forex reserves at $25.96 billion, data released by the State Bank of Pakistan or SBP for the week ending on October 8 showed on Friday.

Foreign exchange reserves have been under constant pressure on account of rising trade and current account deficits. This is also negatively affecting the value of Pakistani rupee against US dollar.

According to experts on economy, imports are steadily increasing which is widening the trade deficit and affecting the balance of payments. They insisted that this is also causing a decrease in foreing exchange reserves and mounting pressure on the rupee value in the currency market.

Figures released by the Federal Bureau of Statistics for the July-September period showed that imports surged by 65.08%, climbing to $18.63 billion against $11.28 billion during the same period last year.

Meanwhile, exports climbed by 27.32% to $6.96 billion, taking the total trade deficit to $11.66 billionwhich is 100% more than the figures for the same period last year.

Foreign remittances, whch previously covered a large portion of the trade deficit, are now becoming insufficient to bridge the widening gap.

In August this year, the country’s foreign exchange reserves had climbed to $27.06 billion but the use of forex reserves for covering the trade deficit pushed the total reserves down by $1.1 billion.

The depletion of forex reserves is also pushing the value of Pakistani rupee down against the US dollar.

On October 14, rupee traded at Rs171.2 against US dollar in the inter-bank trade.

FaceBook WhatsApp
dollar rate
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Petroleum prices likely to go up by Rs10
Petroleum prices likely to go up by Rs10
How the FBR plans to go after tax non-filers
How the FBR plans to go after tax non-filers
Deadline ends: Tarin warns tools available to catch tax evaders
Deadline ends: Tarin warns tools available to catch tax evaders
Pakistan seeks foreign investment in SEZs, says Tarin
Pakistan seeks foreign investment in SEZs, says Tarin
Bulls hold sway over PSX, KSE-100 Index at 44,333 points
Bulls hold sway over PSX, KSE-100 Index at 44,333 points
High trade, current account deficits pull forex reserves, rupee down
High trade, current account deficits pull forex reserves, rupee down
SBP binds banks to provide corporate clients digital payment options
SBP binds banks to provide corporate clients digital payment options
Bitcoin reaches six-month high, likely to surpass $60,000
Bitcoin reaches six-month high, likely to surpass $60,000
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.