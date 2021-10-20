Wednesday, October 20, 2021  | 13 Rabiulawal, 1443
Gold rise to Rs122,200 per tola in domestic market

The metal’s price rose by Rs2,500 a tola

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 20, 2021
Posted: Oct 20, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo: File

Gold price gained $18 an ounce in the international market, ending the day’s trade at $1,781 per ounce.

Meanwhile, the metal’s price also rose in the local market by Rs2,500 a tola, pushing the price up to Rs122,200 per tola. The price of per 10-gram gold rose by Rs2,144 per tola to Rs104,767 a tola.

Silver price also rose by Rs40 per tola to Rs1,470 a tola.

Dealers in the bullion market claimed that the local prices were pushed higher by international rates and also because of attrition in the value of the rupee against the US dollar.

On Monday, gold posted an increase of Rs1700 a tola while the overall increase in the price of this precious metal is Rs3,200 per tola.

Since the beginning of October, the gold price has risen by 8,700 per tola.

