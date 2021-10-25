Monday, October 25, 2021  | 18 Rabiulawal, 1443
HOME > Money

Gold price increases for second consecutive week

The price per 10-gram rose by Rs515

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 25, 2021 | Last Updated: 6 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 25, 2021 | Last Updated: 6 mins ago

Photo: AFP

The price of gold has gone up by Rs9,800 per tola during the past eight working days, according to rates shared by All Sindh Sarrafa Jewelers Association. The gold price is now Rs127,800 per tola.

Meanwhile, the price of per 10-gram gold rose by Rs515 per tola to Rs109,568 a tola.

Dealers in the bullion market claimed that domestic prices were pushed higher by international rates and also because of attrition in the value of the rupee against the US dollar.

On Monday, the gold price stood at $1,802 per ounce in the international market.

Since the beginning of October, the gold price has risen by 14,300 per tola.

The price of gold started going up internationally as countries across the world went into lockdowns in March last year. It rose from $1,471 to reach an all-time high of $2,063 an ounce by August 6, 2020. At that time, the gold price in Pakistan rose to Rs132,000 per tola.

On the other hand, when the economy starts improving, investors tend to switch to the capital market from gold and other metals. The situation in the US, the biggest economy in the world, plays an important role in influencing gold prices globally.

