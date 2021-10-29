Friday, October 29, 2021  | 22 Rabiulawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST T20 World Cup LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST T20 World Cup LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Money

Gold price continues to dive for third consecutive day

Precious metal price fell by Rs13,400/tola over past three days

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 29, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 29, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo: File/ Online

Gold prices in domestic markets have been falling for the past three days. The trend has continued unabated and the gold price has so far plummeted by Rs13,400 per tola.

The price of this precious metal per tola dropped Rs2,050 on Friday, according to rates compiled by the All Sindh Sarrafa Jewelers Association. A tola of gold is now selling for Rs118,600.

Meanwhile, the gain in the gold price in the international market halted as it recorded a decrease of $8 per ounce to around $1,794 an ounce.

On October 26, the precious metal price increased by Rs4,200 taking it to an all-time high of Rs132,000 per tola in Pakistan.

The downward trend in the local market was attributed to a dip in dollar value against the Pakistani rupee.

According to the data released by the State Bank of Pakistan, the Pakistani rupee appreciated around 0.36% to close at Rs171.65, after having closed at 172.26 on Friday.

The currency started recovering after Saudi Arabia announced that it was depositing $3 billion with the SBP to help support its foreign exchange reserves.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
dollar rate gold price
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Gold price in Pakistan, Gold prices, Dollar rate in Pakistan, Gold rate in Pakistan, Today's gold rate, Today's dollar price
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Gold, dollar slide in Pakistan
Gold, dollar slide in Pakistan
Consumers face petrol shortage at pumps before next week's strike
Consumers face petrol shortage at pumps before next week’s strike
Economic Outlook: Pakistan economic recovery to continue at rapid pace
Economic Outlook: Pakistan economic recovery to continue at rapid pace
PSX opens without reverting to old trading system
PSX opens without reverting to old trading system
Amazon, Apple weighed down by supply and chip troubles
Amazon, Apple weighed down by supply and chip troubles
Gold price continues to dive for third consecutive day
Gold price continues to dive for third consecutive day
SECP bans two more companies running illegal investment schemes
SECP bans two more companies running illegal investment schemes
Are women investing in Pakistani stocks?
Are women investing in Pakistani stocks?
Jazz invests Rs9.54b in Q3 2021
Jazz invests Rs9.54b in Q3 2021
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.