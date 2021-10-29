Gold price continues to dive for third consecutive day

Gold prices in domestic markets have been falling for the past three days. The trend has continued unabated and the gold price has so far plummeted by Rs13,400 per tola.

The price of this precious metal per tola dropped Rs2,050 on Friday, according to rates compiled by the All Sindh Sarrafa Jewelers Association. A tola of gold is now selling for Rs118,600.

Meanwhile, the gain in the gold price in the international market halted as it recorded a decrease of $8 per ounce to around $1,794 an ounce.

On October 26, the precious metal price increased by Rs4,200 taking it to an all-time high of Rs132,000 per tola in Pakistan.

The downward trend in the local market was attributed to a dip in dollar value against the Pakistani rupee.

According to the data released by the State Bank of Pakistan, the Pakistani rupee appreciated around 0.36% to close at Rs171.65, after having closed at 172.26 on Friday.

The currency started recovering after Saudi Arabia announced that it was depositing $3 billion with the SBP to help support its foreign exchange reserves.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.