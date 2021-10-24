Envoy: Pakistan, Vietnam to hold PTA talks in mid-November

Talks on the proposed Preferential Trade Agreement or PTA between Pakistan and Vietnam are likely to take place in mid-November this year, Ambassador of Vietnam to Pakistan Nguyen Tien Phong said on Sunday.

He said the bilateral talks on the proposed PTA would be held under the framework of the upcoming ‘5th Vietnam-Pakistan Subcommittee on Trade’, he said.

In the subcommittee meeting, he said, both sides would discuss bilateral trade and investment, PTA and also an agreement on investment promotion protection.

The ambassador said that the fifth round of talks under the trade subcommittee would also discuss other issues, including investment cooperation and dismantling of tariff and technical barriers to trade flows.

After signing the PTA, talks on a Free Trade Agreement or FTA would also sharply increase the trade volume between the two countries.

Regarding multilateral trade in the Association of South East Asian Nations or ASEAN and Pakistan’s trade interests with this trading bloc, the Vietnamese envoy said that Vietnam, being an active member of ASEAN, could play an active role in paving the way for promoting ASEAN-Pakistan trade cooperation.

ASEAN, he said, was an effective trading bloc with FTAs signed with China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia and New Zealand, benefiting the entire region.

He also said that there was a great scop for Pakistan and Vietnam to boost the volume of bilateral trade to $1 billion in two years.

Highlighting the talks between the two governments, he said: “Both countries have a great potential for increasing bilateral trade.”

In an interview with APP, the ambassador said that the current bilateral trade stood at about $700 million which was far below its potential.

Stressing the need for enhancing the trade volume, he said that the two countries could increase bilateral trade in agricultural items, including tea, black pepper, cashew, coffee, cotton and textiles and seafood and dairy items.

Vietnam, he said, offered manufactured products such as phone and phone parts computer and computer parts, pharmaceuticals, electrical and electronics and other technology equipment, rubber, steel sector and various chemicals.

The envoy said that avenues should also be explored for increasing trade in other new sectors.

Pakistan exports to Vietnam amounted to $136.67 million during the past year, including cotton, plastic, raw hides and skins (other than furskins), leather, residues, wastes of food industry, animal fodder, cereals, fish, crustaceans, molluscs, aquatics, invertebrates, pharmaceutical products, tanning, dyeing extracts, tannins, derivatives, pigments and products of animal origin.

Last year, he pointed out, Pakistan imported various products from Vietnam worth $437.95 million. These products, he said, included electrical and electronic equipment, manmade filaments, coffee, tea and spices, seafood, vegetables and certain roots and tubers, iron and steel, rubbers, miscellaneous chemical products, fish, crustaceans, mollusks, and aquatics invertebrates.

Apart from the impact of coronavirus pandemic, bilateral trade was affected by a lack of awareness between businessmen from both countries, adding that this needed to be improved.

The Ambassador said “year 2022 will mark the 50th Anniversary of the Establishment of the Diplomatic relations between Pakistan and Vietnam, would be marked in a dignified manner in which the development of bilateral diplomatic tie and trade relations between the two countries would be reaffirmed, reinforced and developed at a greater distance.”

He said over the course of these five decades, Pakistan-Vietnam relations have been excellent on the diplomatic, trade and economics fronts and added the two countries supported each other in many international forums and mutual cooperation.

He said that trade, economic, cultural and people-to-people contacts between the two countries would be focal points and further enhanced.