Money

ECC approves 190,000 MTs of wheat requirement for utility stores

Posted: Oct 8, 2021
Posted: Oct 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the federal cabinet has approved 190,000 metric tons wheat requirement for the Utility Stores Cooperation and decided to offer the cash redemption under National Remittance Loyalty Programme (NRLP) which has been branded as Sohni Dharti Remittance Program.  

The ECC meeting presided over by Minister for Finance Shaukat Tarin decided that the remitters would be awarded points against remittances sent by them to Pakistan through legal channels and recommended that cash redemption option may only be offered to those overseas Pakistani remitters who return to Pakistan permanently.

Overseas Pakistanis will be qualified to avail services, such as PIA ticket and mobile phone duty payment, against redemption of the accumulated points awarded under the NRLP.

The food ministry tabled a summary regarding the release of 280,000 tons of wheat to the Utility Stores Cooperation till December 2021.

The committee was informed that 90,000 metric tons of wheat had already been provided under the interim arrangement.

The ECC approved the release of 190,000 metric tons of wheat to utility stores to ensure smooth supply of wheat across the country. The committee delayed a proposed ban on exports of onions and tomatoes and has set up a committee to monitor any surplus for the exports.

In addition, the ECC also approved the release of 300,000 metric tons of wheat for Azad Kashmir, of which 140,000 tons have already been released.

The committee also approved additional grant amounting to Rs6.4 billion for the Special Technology Zones Authority of the Cabinet Division for the current financial year.

MOST READ
