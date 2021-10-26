Tuesday, October 26, 2021  | 19 Rabiulawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST T20 World Cup LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST T20 World Cup LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Money

Dollar rises to Rs175.5 in open currency market

The delay in Pakistan-IMF negations putting strain on Rupee’s value

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 26, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 26, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

The value of the US dollar has been continuously rising over the past several weeks, and it seems there is no stopping for the greenback. 

In the open currency market, the value of US dollar against Pakistan’s rupee rose to Rs175.5 on Tuesday. In the inter-bank, the value of the US dollar also surged past Rs175.  

The rise in the US Dollar’s value is being attributed to the delay in IMF program and the stalemate in the negotiations between Pakistan and the Fund. 

The rise in the US dollar’s value is being attributed to the delay in taks over the IMF debt program and a stalemate in negotiations between Pakistan and the Fund.

According to currency market experts, the increase in fiscal and current account deficit is disrupting the balance of payment. Subsequently the foreign exchange reserves are depleting and the value of Pakistani rupee is depreciating.

According to the forex association, the value of the US dollar in the inter-bank touched Rs175, after an increase of 45 paisa from Rs174.55. In the open market, the value of US dollar increased against rupee by 20 paisa from Rs175.3 to Rs175.5.

On October 1, the value of US dollar was Rs172.4 in the open market. Since then, its value has increased by Rs3.1. In the inter-bank, a US dollar equaled Rs170.48 at the start of this month.

Economic expert Abdul Azeem told SAMAA Digital that the rapid rise in oil and commodity prices in the international market was pushing up the import bill and widening the current account deficit.

Azeem said that unless the IMF negotiations yielded a positive result, the rupee will remain under pressure.  “Pakistan also has to issue Sukook bonds worth $ 3.4 billion and for that the IMF program is important as it [the program] creates a good impression,” said Azeem.

He hoped for a positive development in negotiations between Pakistan and the IMF in a day or two.

FaceBook WhatsApp
current account deficit dollar dollar rate rupee
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
US Dollar, Ruppee, dollar rate in pakistan today 2021, us dollar rate in pakistan today 2021, dollar rate in pakistan today 2021 open market, today dollar rate in pakistan
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Gold price increases for second consecutive week
Gold price increases for second consecutive week
Dollar rises to Rs175.5 in open currency market
Dollar rises to Rs175.5 in open currency market
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.