Coal power plants employ 1,838 local people, says China’s ambassador

Only coal-fired power plants, being developed under China Pakistan Economic Corridor or CPEC in Thar, have so far provided jobs to 1,838 people in Sindh, China’s Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong said on Monday.

He said that as other projects reached their peaks, more jobs would be created, benefitting local communities in Pakistan.

He said that CPEC projects were providing jobs to thousands of people.

“Glad to learn that Thar Energy Limited and ThalNova Power Thar Limited (TEL&TNPTL) 2x330MW Power Plant Projects at Thar block-II have provided jobs to 1,838 local people and will provide more jobs to locals for the peak period of construction,” he said in a tweet.

He said that the TEL 330MW Power Plant Project in Thar Block-II was making steady progress by joint efforts of both Chinese and Pakistani staff.

Sound safety SOPs at the construction site were being strictly followed at the site while safety of all staff was also fully ensured.

According to officials, the power plant was currently under construction at Thar Coal Block-II and is scheduled to achieve commercial operations in 2022.

The power project is a mine-mouth lignite-fired power Plant at Thar Block II and is one of the first power projects to utilize the local lignite at Thar Coal Block II for power generation.