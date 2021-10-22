Bears rule over PSX, KSE-100 Index ends at 45,578.36 points

Domestic economic troubles and uncertainty over the ongoing dialogue with the International Monetary Fund or IMF depressed the equities market on Friday.

On the last day of the trading week, Pakistan Stock Exchange or PSX was buffeted by fluctuations, pressing investors to offload their stocks.

During the first trading session, the KSE-100 Index declined by 640 points to 45,180 points but the market recouped some of the losses by the end of the second trading session on Friday. The KSE-100 Index ended the day 243.12 points down at 45,578.36 points.

Shares of 347 companies were traded on Friday with 211 companies posting losses while values of 127 companies showed gains. Share prices of nine companies remained firm.

Market capitalization lost Rs37.09 billion.

Shares of Saphire gained Rs74.5/share in value, ending the day at Rs1,195 per share.

Rafhan Maize’s shares also posted a gain of Rs60.01/share settling at Rs10,350 per share while Nestle Pakistan lost Rs80 in value ending the day at Rs5,720 per share. Share of Wyeth Pak were trading at Rs1,503.33 after losing Rs55.32/ share in value.

Market analysts attributed the depression in market to several negative reports, especially reports about a deadlock in talks with the IMF. Investors were also affected by the news that the Financial Action Task Force or FATF had retained Pakistan on its ‘grey list’ again. The decline in the value of the rupee against the US dollar and a rapid decline in foreign exchange reserves also affected the market negatively.

Investors were also wary about the possibility of political instability after the defunct TLP announced a march on Islamabad.

All these factors prompted investors to sell stocks.

In the meantime, the PSX announced that the new trading system would be launched on Monday next week.

Welcoming the move, the CEO of the Topline Securities, Muhammad Sohail said that the new system was being introduced after nearly two decades. “The new system will boost the pace of trading besides increasing its efficiency,” he said.

According to him, the new trading system would also bring greater transparency in trade.

The new trading system is being introduced in collaboration with a Chinese company.

The system was slated to be introduced in March this year which was postponed because of the high incidence of Covid-19 cases.

