B4U scam: How to file claim for money lost

NAB has given 15-days to submit claim
National Accountability Bureau has asked people who have been affected by the alleged fraud of B4U Global to submit claim form in 15 days.
The accountability bureau has also published an advertisement wherein it has said that the B4U Global (which was later named as SR Group) had scammed billion of rupees from people by offering them unrealistic profits and the NAB is investigating this.
During the investigation, it was revealed Saif-ur-Rehman, CEO Group, opened accounts in multiple banks through which he was receiving money from people. The NAB said that even the Security and Exchange Commission had declared Saif-ur-Rehman’s companies fake.
The bureau said Saif-ur-Rehman is accused of cheating the public at large in a multi-billion rupee scam. The courts have rejected his bail and he is in now NAB’s custody.
People can go to the following link submit their claim: https://nab.gov.pk/societies/b4u/b4u.asp
Once you fill the form, it will generate a receipt of form submission. Take out the print of the receipt and send it to the Investigation Officer, Investigation Wing, NAB Rawalpindi, Civic Centre, G-6, Islamabad along with the following documents.
National Identity Card
B4U Global app login ID
Original deposit slips
Original agreement/guarantee
Any other relevant document
The postal envelop should clearly mention B4U Global / SR Group claim on top.
Affectee’s name
Father/husband name
CNIC number
Residential address
Landline and mobile phone number
Cumulaive amount invested
Date of investment
Amount received as profit
Amount to be received from Sai-ur-Rehman/B4U Global/SR Group
Date when receiving of profit / return stopped
Any vehicle, motorcyle received from B4U Global / SR Group
B4U Global ID
Monthly profit promised by Saif-ur-Rehman / B4U Global / SR Group