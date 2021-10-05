B4U scam: How to file claim for money lost

National Accountability Bureau has asked people who have been affected by the alleged fraud of B4U Global to submit claim form in 15 days.

The accountability bureau has also published an advertisement wherein it has said that the B4U Global (which was later named as SR Group) had scammed billion of rupees from people by offering them unrealistic profits and the NAB is investigating this.

During the investigation, it was revealed Saif-ur-Rehman, CEO Group, opened accounts in multiple banks through which he was receiving money from people. The NAB said that even the Security and Exchange Commission had declared Saif-ur-Rehman’s companies fake.

The bureau said Saif-ur-Rehman is accused of cheating the public at large in a multi-billion rupee scam. The courts have rejected his bail and he is in now NAB’s custody.

People can go to the following link submit their claim: https://nab.gov.pk/societies/b4u/b4u.asp

Once you fill the form, it will generate a receipt of form submission. Take out the print of the receipt and send it to the Investigation Officer, Investigation Wing, NAB Rawalpindi, Civic Centre, G-6, Islamabad along with the following documents.

National Identity Card

B4U Global app login ID

Original deposit slips

Original agreement/guarantee

Any other relevant document

The postal envelop should clearly mention B4U Global / SR Group claim on top.

All the information you need to provide in the claim form

Affectee’s name

Father/husband name

CNIC number

Residential address

Landline and mobile phone number

Cumulaive amount invested

Date of investment

Amount received as profit

Amount to be received from Sai-ur-Rehman/B4U Global/SR Group

Date when receiving of profit / return stopped

Any vehicle, motorcyle received from B4U Global / SR Group

B4U Global ID

Monthly profit promised by Saif-ur-Rehman / B4U Global / SR Group