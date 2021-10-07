Atif Mian: Stop making economic policies with elections in mind

Not every foreign investment is a good investment

Atif Mian, a renowned economist and a professor of Economics, Public Policy and Finance at Princeton University, US, has said that Pakistan should stop making temporary economic policies with elections in mind and instead formulate long term policies.

He was speaking to an online session hosted by The Atlantic Council’s South Asia Center on Pakistan’s economy and prospects for growth.

He said that besides effective leadership, an economic team that would put the economy on a long term sustainable track is needed.

The governments do not make long term policies, so how can you give investors confidence to make long term investment, he asked.

He said that structural reforms in the entire economic system are needed to make the country’s economy stronger. Government should focus on direct taxes rather than levying indirect taxes, he added.

He proposes increasing taxes and reducing subsidies for the non-productive sectors. Productive sectors should be encouraged by extending facilities.



Atif Mian believes economic issues arise due to inability to take right decisions. For this he gave the example of power generation. To meet electricity demands, Pakistan relies on oil imports. Revenue generated from exports and remittances are spent on payments for oil instead of spending it to increase the capacity to produce, he argued. This creates circular debt and increases the pressure of external payments, Atif Main said.



Responding to a questing, Atif Mian said that not every foreign investment is beneficial. Only foreign investment that increases your production capacity is good.

He said that the Focus should be on importing technology and skills.

Good ideas and capable people from abroad should be welcome, the economist said. Unfortunately, in past, the rulers never paid any attention to this and it’s still going on, he lamented.

Aitf Mian said that for GDP growth, Pakistan needs to increase women’s participation in all sectors.

Pakistan can only progress through productivity, research and foreign investment, he said. Countries have progressed through joint ventures and by bringing experts from abroad. Benefit from countries that have progressed, he added.

We need to think why our youth is leaving the country, he said.

Pakistan is way behind India, Bangladesh

In last three decades, India and Bangladesh have left Pakistan behind in many sectors, said Atif Mian. Pakistan’s GDP has doubled in three decades but the GDP of India and Bangladesh have increased five times.

Pakistan’s manufacturing sector has grown three times as compared to India and Bangladesh who have seen exponential growth in manufacturing as it has increased 15 fold, he added.



Look at the health sector, every year, 400,000 children under the age of five dies in Pakistan, he said. In India and Bangladesh, the mortality rate of children under five is half of what it is in Pakistan, he added.