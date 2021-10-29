Are women investing in Pakistani stocks?

You don’t need to do biometrics for a brokerage account

Report by Wakil-ur-Rehman

There was a time when the stock market trading hall sounded like a Karachi fish harbor market during the morning auction.

But then online trading silenced noisy brokers and investors started trading from home and fancy offices. Even though working online is easier, few women invest in the stock market.

Now that you no longer need to give biometric data to open brokerage accounts and don’t need to physically visit the stock exchange, why not consider investing? In fact, a lot of women are becoming more and more interested in the PSX.

We spoke to Raeda Latif, Head of Marketing and Business Department, at the Pakistan Stock Exchange, to find out more