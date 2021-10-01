Friday, October 1, 2021  | 23 Safar, 1443
ADB to provide $6b in three years to Pakistan

Tarin says Pakistan to pursue sustainable economic growth

Posted: Oct 1, 2021
Posted: Oct 1, 2021

Photo: File

The Asian Development Bank will provide $6 billion over a three-year period to Pakistan, this was announced by the country director of the Asian Development Bank, Yong Ye, who called on federal Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin here on Friday.

The government was committed to pursuing inclusive, efficient, and sustainable economic growth, federal Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin said.

He told the ADB country director that Pakistan’s reform in the power sector and efforts to boost revenue collection had started yielding positive results.

The finance minister said that the Economic Advisory Council had prepared recommendations to bring structural reforms in 14 sectors of the national economy and short-, medium- and long-term plans had been formulated to achieve this objective.

Referring to the Kamyab Pakistan Program, he said that it would be launched soon, disbursing microcredit to 3.7 million under-privileged households meeting their financial needs under various schemes.

Meanwhile, the country director of ADB briefed the minister about the approval of a vaccine support project for Pakistan, amounting to $500 million, adding that $314 million had already been disbursed.

He said that the ADB had also approved its country partnership strategy for Pakistan.

During the next three-year period, $2 billion would be provided every year to Pakistan.

