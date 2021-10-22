ADB to provide $600 million for Ehsaas Program

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) will provide $600 million for Ehsaas Program under the Integrated Social Protection Development Program.

The announcement was made by ADB Country Director Yong Ye, who called on Minister for Economic Affairs Omar Ayub Khan on Thursday.

This program will support the government’s efforts to implement high priorities from its Ehsaas Program (social protection and poverty reduction) in a coordinated, cohesive and systematic manner.

Under this program, institutional capacity for social protection and climate resilience will also be strengthened, said the country director.

Omar Ayub Khan appreciated the ADB Management and Board of Directors for their continued technical and financial support to the Government of Pakistan.

The Minister also acknowledged the ADB’s timely support for procurement of Covid-19 vaccine and reiterated that the government is committed to providing maximum vaccination coverage to eligible population.

During the meeting, Yong Ye underscored that ADB has committed to provide $6.3 billion under Country Operation Business Plan (2021-2023) to Pakistan.

At present, 32 projects worth US$ 6.4 billion are under implementation in energy, road & transport, agriculture & irrigation, urban services, education, health and social protection.

The minister briefed the ADB team about the government’s vision and development priorities and highlighted the importance of improved road network and digital connectivity which are fundamental for service delivery and economic growth through enhanced mobility of individuals, farm to market access, trade of goods & services, exchange of information and e-commerce.

Omer Ayub Khan emphasized on capacity building of project executing agencies and staff for efficient project implementation.

During the meeting, Omar congratulated Yong Ye on assuming charge as the country director in Pakistan.