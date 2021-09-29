Wednesday, September 29, 2021  | 21 Safar, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Money

Yamaha increases bike prices in Pakistan

Other companies also expected to follow soon

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 29, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 29, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Yamaha will be raising prices of its motorcycles by as much as Rs8,500 from October 1. Its lowest price bike, the YB125Z, will now be selling for Rs184,000.

The new price of YB125Z DX will be Rs198,500.

YBR125 and YBR125G will now be selling for Rs204,000 and Rs213,500, respectively.

Last year, there was a surge in demand for motorcycles after markets opened after lockdown

According to sources, Honda and Suzuki were also thinking of jacking up prices of their models as well.

United Automobiles and Road Prince have already announced that they will be adding on Rs5,000 and Rs3,000 respectively to their motorcycle prices from October 1.

“Companies are not giving more units (motorcycles) to dealers,” said Association of Pakistan Motorcycle Assemblers (APMA) Chairperson Muhammad Sabir Shaikh. “It happens when companies plan to increase prices.”

SAMAA Digital contacted several dealers to ascertain the availability of motorcycles. Motorcycles were not readily available and a few dealers hinted that motorcycle prices may go up next month.

Shaikh said that the cost of inputs such as steel has gone up and the dollar has been hovering around Rs169 with no signs of coming down. Moreover, freight costs have also gone up.

“All these factors have been keeping companies on tenterhooks. They may soon jack up prices to pass on the higher cost of production to buyers,” he said.

Related: Pakistan records its highest-ever bike sale in first quarter

Pakistan’s auto sector, including both car and motorcycle segments, depends on imported parts. Imported items are highly sensitive to the dollar rate.

Shaikh claimed motorcycle companies did their costing when the dollar rate was around Rs155.

Last year, there was a surge in demand for motorcycles after markets opened following lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. The companies couldn’t match the high demand and therefore there were fewer motorcycles available and more buyers. This introduced the menace of own-money in the two-wheel segment as well.

Motorcycle companies did their costing when the dollar rate was around Rs155.

Related: Honda, Suzuki motorcycle sellers charging ‘own money’

According to Minister for Industries and Production Khusro Batkhtiar, Pakistan manufactured a record 2.6 million motorcycles in the financial year 2020-21. For the current year, the government has set a production target of 3 million motorcycles units to increase job creation.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
naya pakistan housing scheme bank loan,mera pakistan mera ghar housing scheme 2021,pm imran khan,imran khan,samaa news,samaa tv live,house loans in Pakistan,house finance loan in pakistan,pakistan bank loans,overseas housing schemes in pakistan,pakistan home loan scheme,home loan in pakistan
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Explainer: What does State Bank’s new car financing restrictions mean?
Explainer: What does State Bank’s new car financing restrictions mean?
SBP, NBP extend banking hours Sept 29, 30
SBP, NBP extend banking hours Sept 29, 30
Yamaha increases bike prices in Pakistan
Yamaha increases bike prices in Pakistan
LPG price goes up, cylinders to cost Rs2,300 now
LPG price goes up, cylinders to cost Rs2,300 now
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.