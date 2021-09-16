Ufone awarded license for 4G services

Pak Telecom Mobile Limited or PTML which is commonly known as Ufone in Pakistan has been awarded a Next Generation Mobile Services (NGMS) 2021 license.

NGMS license mean now Ufone will also be able to offer 4G services to its customers. Now all telecom operators in Pakistan have 4G licenses.

The license awarding will generate $279 million (excluding advance tax) for the government.

The PTA will receive 50% upfront payment of Rs23.44 billion within 15 days of the issuance of the license. Out of this, PTA has already received Rs9.38 billion or 20% of the total amount. Remaining 50% of the total license fee will be paid in five equal annual installments.

Total Spectrum awarded to Ufone is 9 MHz in 1800 MHz band. This is just over 70% of the total offered spectrum during the current Auction.

This has increased Ufone spectrum holdings from 6 MHz to 15 MHz in 1800 MHz band.

The signing ceremony of PTML (Ufone) on the license was held yesterday at PTA Headquarters Islamabad. Next Generation Mobile Services (NGMS) 2021 license is issued to Ufone against the spectrum auction for Next Generation Mobile Services (NGMS) in Pakistan 2021 which includes better network rollout and quality of service standards to ensure protection of consumer interests.

Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Aminul Haq, Federal Secretary for IT and Telecommunication, Chairman PTA, Members of the Authority, Executive Director, Frequency Allocation Board and Senior Management of PTML (Ufone) attended the event.

Syed Aminul Haq has said that The Ministry of IT and Telecommunication is committed to expand connectivity and improve digital infrastructure and government is also taking all possible steps with regard to “Digital Pakistan Vision”. He congratulated Ufone on obtaining NGMS license.

On the occasion, the Chairman PTA said that PTA is taking steps to ensure access to high quality services and expansion of coverage everywhere. He also praised the tireless efforts of the concerned authorities of PTA, FAB and MOIT for timely completion of spectrum auction.

Speaking at the event, CEO PTML (Ufone) said the additional spectrum would help the operator provide long-term benefits and connectivity to its customers.