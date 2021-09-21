Tuesday, September 21, 2021  | 13 Safar, 1443
Money

Tabish Gauhar resigns as special advisor to PM

He was energy advisor to the PM

Posted: Sep 21, 2021
Special Advisor to PM on Energy Tabish Gauhar has resigned.

“Whilst the challenges in the energy sector are manifold, I have no doubt that under the able leadership of Hammad Azhar, the MOE team will continue to stay the course on structural reforms,” he tweeted on Tuesday.

He was particularly critical of contracts with independent power producers that were signed during previous governments. He said that they had bled the national exchequer dry.

Gauhar graduated from the Institute of Business Administration with an MBA in 1996. He founded Oasis Energy, a management consultancy firm in the power and energy sector, in 2016. He is best known for working as the CEO and Chairman of K-Electric till 2015.

