Tabish Gauhar resigns as special advisor to PM

Special Advisor to PM on Energy Tabish Gauhar has resigned.

“Whilst the challenges in the energy sector are manifold, I have no doubt that under the able leadership of Hammad Azhar, the MOE team will continue to stay the course on structural reforms,” he tweeted on Tuesday.

After a year of public service, I’ve decided to call it a day to return to my family. It’s been the privilege of a lifetime to serve the country, to the best of my abilities, in an honorary capacity. I shall remain indebted to the PM for giving me this opportunity. (1/2) — Tabish Gauhar (@TabishGauharPK) September 21, 2021

He was particularly critical of contracts with independent power producers that were signed during previous governments. He said that they had bled the national exchequer dry.

Gauhar graduated from the Institute of Business Administration with an MBA in 1996. He founded Oasis Energy, a management consultancy firm in the power and energy sector, in 2016. He is best known for working as the CEO and Chairman of K-Electric till 2015.