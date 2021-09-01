Suzuki reports profit but still below market expectations

Pak Suzuki reported its half yearly profit of Rs1.2 billion for the period that ended in June. It was below market expectation, according to auto sector analyst Arsalan Hanif.

The earning per share has been Rs14.54 for the half year (January to June 2021). Last year, the company reported a loss of Rs2.46 billion or Rs29.92 per share loss for the same period last year.

The company’s profit for the latest quarter (April, May and June) has been Rs419 million or earning per share of Rs5.09.

“The market was expecting Rs10 EPS for the latest quarter,” said Arsalan Hanif. “But it came out only half of that amount. The company is struggling to make benchmark profits.”

Hanif added that the company’s profits may look significant if compared with the same period last year but yet it has been struggling to make significant profits.

Company’s sales increased by 141% as compared to last year during the half year. Sales for the half year ended in June were Rs66.1 billion.

“The higher sales were due to lower financing rates and revival of economic activity, which also aided volumetric growth (number of cars sold) of 137%,” Hanif said.

The company sold 50,096 vehicles in the first half of this calendar year as compared to 21,116 units sold corresponding period last year.

“According to what we are hearing, auto companies were in negotiations with the government to let them increase car prices,” he said.

Hanif said that the profit margins have been reduced for the sector amid rising freight charges and raw material costs.

“They have sold significant number of vehicles and yet the profits were below market expectations. It is due to the rising cost of shipping and raw material costs,” he said.

The Suzuki share price dropped by 7% from Rs345.2 to Rs320.96. The stock price just eluded the lower lock.