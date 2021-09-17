Supreme Court extends B4U CEO Saif-ur-Rehman’s interim bail

The Supreme Court has extended the bail of B4U Group CEO Saif-ur-Rehman Khan till September 22.

Khan, the owner of B4U Group of Companies (later renamed as Saif ur Rehman Group), is accused of cheating the public at large in a multi-billion rupee scam.

A three-member bench, headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, heard the case on Friday.

Khan’s lawyer, Advocate Latif Khossa, told the court that his client’s accounts have been frozen. Justice Mansoor Ali Shah asked if the money in the account was legal and accounted for. “Is B4U even a registered company?” he asked.

The National Accountability Bureau’s prosecutor said that their investigations have proven that B4U is an unregistered company. “Money has been taken from people through illegal means,” he argued.

Khan was given a questionnaire by NAB but his answers failed to satisfy the prosecution. “He is not providing us the list of investors,” the prosecutor added. To this, Justice Shah inquired what a satisfactory answer is.

Khossa claimed that NAB has been calling Khan to its office after every three days and make him wait for hours. “NAB is just pushing him to say something it wants to hear.”

After hearing arguments from both parties, Justice Shah ruled that NAB should continue its investigation.

Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial has instructed the bureau and Khan to appear in the court on September 22 with their arguments. “We will pass the final verdict in the next hearing.”

Earlier, on September 1, Khan’s bail was extended against surety bonds worth Rs2 million.

He was arrested from the court’s premises at around 9:30am on August 30 and was able to secure an interim bail around noon after NAB produced him before the court.