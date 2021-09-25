Sindh CNG stations to close for 57 hours during repairs

The Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL) has announced on Friday that gas supply to CNG stations in Sindh will remain closed from Friday to Monday.

The notification states that the gas supply to Sindh’s Nooriabad Power Company and Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim Ltd. will be partially reduced from Friday 11pm to Sunday 11pm. Therefore, CNG stations will remain closed from Friday 11pm to Monday 8am.

The gas supply to K-Electric will also be reduced from 170 to 150 MMCFD from Friday 11pm to Sunday 11pm. The industrial load will be monitored and gas to non-zero rated industries may be curtailed on Saturday and Sunday.

The SSGCL said that the decision had been taken because of the emergency shutdown repairs of Pakistan’s LNG Terminal at Port Qasim from Saturday.

During this outage, the Pakistan GasPort Consortium Limited (PGPC) will repair its 30-inch pipeline from FOTCO terminal to SSGCL Bin Qasim CTS and the flow of gas will be zero as a result.

Consequently, SSGCL’s RLNG intake will go down to 75 from 150 MMCFD. However, the company ensures an uninterrupted gas supply to its domestic and commercial customers under the load management plan.

What does Million Cubic Feet Per Day mean?

Million cubic feet per day (MMCFD) is a unit of measurement used to express the amount of fluid (gas, water etc.) that is consumed, produced or traversed in a pipeline on any given day. MMCFD is sometimes, but not commonly, also expressed as MMscfd.