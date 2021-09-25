Saturday, September 25, 2021  | 17 Safar, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Money

Sindh CNG stations to close for 57 hours during repairs

The interruption will last till Sept 27

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 25, 2021 | Last Updated: 7 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 25, 2021 | Last Updated: 7 mins ago

Photo: File

The Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL) has announced on Friday that gas supply to CNG stations in Sindh will remain closed from Friday to Monday.

The notification states that the gas supply to Sindh’s Nooriabad Power Company and Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim Ltd. will be partially reduced from Friday 11pm to Sunday 11pm. Therefore, CNG stations will remain closed from Friday 11pm to Monday 8am.

The gas supply to K-Electric will also be reduced from 170 to 150 MMCFD from Friday 11pm to Sunday 11pm. The industrial load will be monitored and gas to non-zero rated industries may be curtailed on Saturday and Sunday.

The SSGCL said that the decision had been taken because of the emergency shutdown repairs of Pakistan’s LNG Terminal at Port Qasim from Saturday.

During this outage, the Pakistan GasPort Consortium Limited (PGPC) will repair its 30-inch pipeline from FOTCO terminal to SSGCL Bin Qasim CTS and the flow of gas will be zero as a result.

Consequently, SSGCL’s  RLNG intake will go down to 75 from 150 MMCFD. However, the company ensures an uninterrupted gas supply to its domestic and commercial customers under the load management plan.

What does Million Cubic Feet Per Day mean?

Million cubic feet per day (MMCFD) is a unit of measurement used to express the amount of fluid (gas, water etc.) that is consumed, produced or traversed in a pipeline on any given day. MMCFD is sometimes, but not commonly, also expressed as MMscfd.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
Automatic Robots Scam, Automatic Trading Robots Scam, Forex Robots Scam, Tips for Forex trading, Forex Trading Scams Hindi, forex, Tips for Commodity Trading, Tips for Stock trading, Online trading scams, Stock trading scams hindi, TRADE FOREX, TRADE FOREX IN PAKISTAN, Share Trading, TRADE, FOREX, IN PAKISTAN, HOW TO TRADE FOREX IN PAKISTAN, Share Trading in Pakistan
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
SBP bans banks from giving loans to buy imported vehicles
SBP bans banks from giving loans to buy imported vehicles
Bitcoin falls as China sounds death knell for cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin falls as China sounds death knell for cryptocurrencies
Sindh CNG stations to close for 57 hours during repairs
Sindh CNG stations to close for 57 hours during repairs
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.