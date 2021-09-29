SBP, NBP extend banking hours Sept 29, 30

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has announced that field offices of the SBP Banking Services Corporation (SBP-BSC) and authorized branches of the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) will extend banking hours on September 29 and 30, 2021.

This has been decided because the collection of government receipts, duties and taxes is taking place. The field offices of the SBP Banking Corporation (SBP-BS) and authorized branches of National Bank of Pakistan will be open till 8pm and 9pm on September 29 and 30, 2021.

Therefore, the National Institutional Facilitation Technologies (Pvt) Limited (NIFT) has been advised to arrange a special clearing at 7pm on September 30, for clearing payment instruments on the same day.

Special clearing refers to the clearing of a check through a bank in less than the usual three days, for an additional charge.

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has decided it will not extend the date for filing tax returns.

According to the FBR, failure to submit income tax returns will result in a daily fine of Rs1,000 and non-filers will be sentenced to two years in prison.

Individuals and associations with more than Rs300,000 in business income per annum are required to submit tax returns. Apart from that, salaried persons earning more than Rs600,000 per annum and owners of 500 square yards houses or flats are also required to file returns.

Vehicle owners of 1,000cc or larger and industrial consumers who pay more than Rs500,000 in electricity bills per annum are also required to file tax returns.

The last date for the submission of tax returns is September 30.