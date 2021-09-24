SBP bans banks from giving loans to buy imported vehicles

The State Bank of Pakistan has banned banks from giving loans to people so they can buy imported vehicles. It has also tightened conditions for car loans, personal loans and credit card loans. The decision has been taken to curb inflation and imports.

An SBP notification states that the requirements for car loans, personal loans and credit card loans have been tightened. From now on, a car loan borrower will pay 30% down payment instead of 15% and the maximum time of loans for vehicles has been reduced from seven to five years.

The State Bank said that the maximum tenure of personal loans has been reduced from five to three years and the maximum debt-to-income ratio has been reduced from 50% to 40%.

According to the SBP, banks had issued a record number of loans worth Rs360 billion for vehicles in August. Under the new rules, the total car loan limit for an individual cannot exceed Rs3 million.

The State Bank said that new regulations would not be applicable to locally manufactured or assembled vehicles of up to 1,000cc engine capacity to secure lower to middle income category purchases.

“In order to encourage Roshan Digital Accounts and facilitate overseas Pakistanis who have opened these accounts, regulatory instructions for Roshan Apni Car product of the banks or DFIs have also not been changed,” said the SBP.