Tuesday, September 14, 2021  | 6 Safar, 1443
HOME > Money

Petroleum prices likely to go up by Rs10.5

Summary sent to PM Imran Khan for approval

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 14, 2021 | Last Updated: 53 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 14, 2021 | Last Updated: 53 mins ago

Photo: Online

The Oil and Gas Regulatory recommended on Tuesday a hike in prices of petroleum products by up to Rs10.5.

A summary has been sent to Prime Minister Imran for approval. If approved, the new prices will be applicable from September 16, 2021.

Following is what the Ogra recommended

  • Increase in High Speed Diesel price by Rs10.5 to Rs125.53
  • Increase in Petrol price by Rs1 to Rs119.30
  • Increase in Light Diesel price by Rs5.5 to 90.27
  • Increase in Kerosene Oil price by Rs5.5 to Rs92.3

The authorities argued that oil prices in the international market had gone up by $10 over the past month.

Ogra said that if the government wanted, it could opt to absorb the increase in petroleum prices by revising the rates of Petroleum Levy and GST.

