Petroleum prices likely to go up by Rs10.5

The Oil and Gas Regulatory recommended on Tuesday a hike in prices of petroleum products by up to Rs10.5.

A summary has been sent to Prime Minister Imran for approval. If approved, the new prices will be applicable from September 16, 2021.

Following is what the Ogra recommended

Increase in High Speed Diesel price by Rs10.5 to Rs125.53

Increase in Petrol price by Rs1 to Rs119.30

Increase in Light Diesel price by Rs5.5 to 90.27

Increase in Kerosene Oil price by Rs5.5 to Rs92.3

The authorities argued that oil prices in the international market had gone up by $10 over the past month.

Ogra said that if the government wanted, it could opt to absorb the increase in petroleum prices by revising the rates of Petroleum Levy and GST.