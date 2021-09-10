Friday, September 10, 2021  | 2 Safar, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Money

Pakistan’s BankIslami wins lawsuit against cyber hackers

The bank will receive $5million in compensations

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 43 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 43 mins ago

BankIslami has won a restitution lawsuit in the US against hackers who carried out a cyber-attack and laundered millions of dollars in 2018.

The hackers have been sentenced to 140 months in prison and fined $30million by a US court.

President of BankIslami Amir Ali confirmed the news to SAMAA and said that the bank will receive $5million out of the fine imposed on hackers. 

The incident took place in October 2018 when some customers of BankIslami received text messages, alerting them that they have withdrawn money. Noticing the abnormal transactions of Rs2.6 million, BankIslami blocked its international payment scheme on October 27.

It was a coordinated cyber-attack in which the payment network of BankIslami and the international payment scheme was compromised. Hackers made these transactions on international ATMs using cards issued by the bank.

The hackers had carried out several such attacks and stole data from several other banks around the world.

The case was initiated in the US when the US-Canadian leader of the hacker group was arrested After the incident, the State Bank of Pakistan instructed all commercial banks to ensure the security of all payment cards in the country and monitor usage of their cards, especially international transactions.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
news on afghanistan, what happened in afghanistan, afghanistan evacuation, whats going on in afghanistan, what is going on in afghanistan, taliban take afghanistan, afghanistan population 2021, pakistan afghanistan relations, afghanistan gdp, afghanistan economy 2020, afghanistan economic problems, afghanistan economy sources, afghanistan economy taliban, afghanistan gdp 2021, afghan refugees in pakistan 2020, afghan refugees in pakistan 2019, afghan refugees in pakistan 2021
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Cardano upgrade: what will happen to ADA after September 12?
Cardano upgrade: what will happen to ADA after September 12?
Pak-Afghan trade to be done in Pakistani rupees
Pak-Afghan trade to be done in Pakistani rupees
Cryptocurrencies plunge after El Salvador adopts Bitcoin as legal tender
Cryptocurrencies plunge after El Salvador adopts Bitcoin as legal tender
Gold touches Rs112,000 a tola mark
Gold touches Rs112,000 a tola mark
Pakistan's BankIslami wins lawsuit against cyber hackers
Pakistan’s BankIslami wins lawsuit against cyber hackers
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.