Wednesday, September 29, 2021  | 21 Safar, 1443
Money

LPG price goes up, cylinders to cost Rs2,300 now

Commercial cylinder prices also affected

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 29, 2021 | Last Updated: 57 mins ago
Posted: Sep 29, 2021 | Last Updated: 57 mins ago

Photo: File

Marketing companies have increased the price of Liquid Petroleum Gas (LPG) by Rs20 per kg. This brings the per kg price of LPG to Rs195.

The LPG Dealers Association said that the LPG prices have been increased die to a surge in global prices.

After the increase, a domestic cylinder will now cost Rs2,300. The price of a commercial cylinder have increased by Rs928 to Rs8,853.

The LPG prices have gone up by Rs44 per kg since July 1. On June 30, LPG was Rs151 per kg which went up by Rs19 per kg on July 1. Then on September 1, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority increased the prices by Rs5.

Al though it’s only Ogra that has the authority to increase the LPG prices but in practice, the marketing companies increase the gas prices themselves.

The government had also increased the prices of petroleum products by more than Rs5 per litre on September 16.

