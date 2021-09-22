Wednesday, September 22, 2021  | 14 Safar, 1443
K-Electric wants Karachi to pay 97 paisas more per unit

NEPRA will hear the appeal on September 29

Posted: Sep 22, 2021
Posted: Sep 22, 2021 | Last Updated: 22 mins ago

K-Electric has requested the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) to approve an increase in the price of electricity by Rs0.97 per unit on account of the fuel adjustment for the month of August 2021.

NEPRA will hear the appeal of K-Electric on September 29. If the request is approved, the increase will mean an additional burden of Rs1.70 billion on consumers.

On September 15, NEPRA revealed additional receipts of over Rs193 billion from the public for fuel price adjustment this year.

According to NEPRA documents, due to higher costs to generate power from January to July 2021, an additional Rs193.49 billion was collected from consumers as fuel price adjustment.

During this period, Rs48.74 billion units of electricity were sold at a total cost of Rs3.97 per unit.

NEPRA documents state that in May, electricity became cheaper by Rs0.26 per unit due to fuel price adjustment. In June it became cheaper by Rs0.19 per unit. However, consumers could barely get relief of Rs4.5 billion.

