Thursday, September 23, 2021  | 15 Safar, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Money

ECC approves Kamyab Pakistan loans, sugar imports

The program will be launched by the end of September

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 23, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 23, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin. File Photo

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) has approved the Kamayab Pakistan Programme (KPP) to grant Rs3.7 trillion small loans to severn million families.

The ECC has also approved the import of 50,000 tons of sugar and payment of salaries to the Steel Mills workers.

The committee met on Thursday to consider an eight-point agenda. Finance Minister Shaukat Tareen presided over the meeting.

The committee approved Kamyab Pakistan program, which has already been given a go ahead by the IMF. The program will be launched by the end of September.

In the first phase, the program will be launched in Balochistan, KP, Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. The program will also be launched in the backward districts of Sindh and Punjab.

The ECC approved the import of 50,000 tons of sugar, which will be imported in three stages.

In addition, the committee approved funds for the establishment of centres for the Frontier Constabulary and Pakistan Armed Forces on the summary of the Ministry of Defense.

The Economic Co-ordination Committee allowed payment of salaries to Pakistan Steel Mills employees and the release of funds from the budget of Rs11 billion allocated for steel mills.

According to the Ministry of Industries, the transaction structure for the maintenance of the Pakistan Steel Mills has already been approved and the payment of monthly salaries will continue till the implementation of the project.

Since June 2015, 5,022 employees of Pakistan Steel Mills have resigned through the voluntary scheme.

Investors have been invited to express interest. The Pakistan Steel Mills will be rehabilitated and privatized through private investment.

FaceBook WhatsApp
ecc kamyab pakistan programme
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
Automatic Robots Scam, Automatic Trading Robots Scam, Forex Robots Scam, Tips for Forex trading, Forex Trading Scams Hindi, forex, Tips for Commodity Trading, Tips for Stock trading, Online trading scams, Stock trading scams hindi, TRADE FOREX, TRADE FOREX IN PAKISTAN, Share Trading, TRADE, FOREX, IN PAKISTAN, HOW TO TRADE FOREX IN PAKISTAN, Share Trading in Pakistan
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
B4U CEO Saif-ur-Rehman arrested in fraud case
B4U CEO Saif-ur-Rehman arrested in fraud case
K-Electric wants Karachi to pay 97 paisas more per unit
K-Electric wants Karachi to pay 97 paisas more per unit
SBP likely to extend prize bonds encashment deadline
SBP likely to extend prize bonds encashment deadline
ECC approves Kamyab Pakistan loans, sugar imports
ECC approves Kamyab Pakistan loans, sugar imports
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.