CNG stations in Sindh and Balochistan to close from Tuesday

The dry-docking of the Engro terminal caused the outage

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 13, 2021 | Last Updated: 20 mins ago
Posted: Sep 13, 2021 | Last Updated: 20 mins ago

Photo: ONLINE

CNG stations in Sindh and Balochistan will be closed for four days from Tuesday.

The closure of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) stations in Sindh and Balochistan has been moved ahead. Instead of closing down the CNG stations from Monday, the four-day closure will begin form Tuesday.

The Sui Southern Company has announced that dry-docking of Engro terminal will reduce gas in the system. According to sources, the Sui Southern Gas Company could not come up with an alternative gas load management plan, as a result of which, the gas supply will be cut off.

What is dry-docking?

Dry-docking is a term used for repairs or when a ship is taken to the service yard. During dry docking, the whole ship is brought to dry land so that submerged portions of the hull can be cleaned or inspected.

