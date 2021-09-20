Audio: How interest rate increase will affect you

Twitter spaces: Bilal Hussain, business journalist SAMAA Digital and Raza Jafri, CFA – Head of Equities Intermarket Securities speak.

Pakistan has registered economic recovery despite Covid-19 related lockdowns. The State Bank of Pakistan, following the meeting of its Monetary Policy Committee, increased the policy rate by 25 basis points to 7.25% on Monday.

Senior Research Analyst Raza Jafri says that the State Bank wants to make the economic growth sustainable and therefore it has raised the interest rates.

Jafri explained that in the past, Pakistan registered growth ony for a few years, and soon lost the momentum because the growth was not sustainable.

A cycle was observed: Current account deficit would reach to unsustainable levels and subsequently foreign exchange reserves would also fall. Different governments had to pull brakes after every two to three years of economic growth.

Bilal Hussain explains the numbers in layman’s terms.

Listen to their insighful conversation.