Pakistan students to receive interest-free loans

The Apex Committee of the Student Loan Scheme has approved interest-free loans for students.

The Apex Committee has approved Rs82.6 million for 518 deserving students. The committee includes representatives of the Government of Pakistan, State Bank, and five major banks of the country.

The loans will be given to graduates, undergraduate and PhD students at government universities.

The purpose of the scheme is to provide financial assistance to meritorious students with inadequate resources. These loans are given for a maximum period of 10 years from the date of distribution of the first installment.

The student will have to start returning the loan six months after the date of the first employment or one year after they complete their degree, whichever comes first.

It should be noted that as the administrator of the scheme, the National Bank of Pakistan is carrying out all the responsibilities such as receiving loan applications, scrutinising them, and disbursing the loans.