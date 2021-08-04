Wednesday, August 4, 2021  | 24 Zilhaj, 1442
Pakistan may get $2.8b from IMF for coronavirus fight

To be released August 23

Posted: Aug 4, 2021
Posted: Aug 4, 2021 | Last Updated: 9 hours ago

Photo: AFP

The International Monetary Fund has decided to release funds for member countries and it is expected that Pakistan may receive part of this to deal with the crisis caused by the coronavirus epidemic.

According to an IMF statement, the board met in Washington to approve additional funding for member countries to deal with the effects of the pandemic. Pakistan is expected to receive $2.8 billion.

Related: Pakistan gets $500m as IMF program resumes

According to the statement, developing and poor countries will receive $275 billion. Meanwhile, a total of $650 billion has allocated to member countries, which will be released from August 23.

