Pak-Afghan trade hit as trucks stranded

As Kabul experiences chaos after its fall to the Taliban, the future of Afghanistan’s trade relations with other countries hangs in balance. Its currency, the Afghani, continues to decline and hundreds of goods trucks have been stranded on roads in and around Kabul, Jalalabad, and Mazar-i-Sharif.

Fears grow that the Pakistan-Afghanistan Transit Trade (PATT) would be severely hit if the international community refuses to recognize the Taliban as a legitimate government of Afghanistan.

In Kabul, confusion and uncertainty forced business owners to shut all commercial activities including the sale of food items, consumer goods and gold and currency exchange, traders associated with PATT told Samaa Digital.

Transmission of goods from the Torkham border crossing to Jalalabad and Kabul has come to a complete halt, they said. Only trucks that had already departed before the fall of Kabul were on roads.

However, trade from the Chaman border crossing continues uninterrupted since it reopened on August 13.

“Kabul presents a scene of utter confusion and bewilderment. Traders have bolted their shops and godowns for fear of looting and robberies. They are more worried about the security of their families,” a business owner from Kabul said in a Whatsapp message.

Future of the Afghani

Vice President Sarhad Chamber of Commerce Shahid Hussain told Samaa Digital that the numbers of trucks crossing over from the Torkham border had dwindled to one or two a day, while several Pakistani trucks had been parked on the roadsides in Afghanistan as they could not move forward amid war.

The trade between the two countries has received a major blow in the last three days and it appears that this situation would prevail unless a stable government emerges in Kabul, he added, expressing fears that traders from both countries will continue to suffer.

Business people associated with Pak-Afghan trade say doubts over the future of the Afghani would linger as long as a new government in Kabul decides to either scrap it or keep it as Afghanistan’s currency. They said they had little faith in the ability of the US dollar or other international currencies to mitigate the challenges.

They feared that Afghanistan’s imports and exports through PATT could receive a hit.

Former President of Pakistan-Afghanistan Joint Chamber of Commerce Zubair Motiwala said he expected that the Taliban would soon win international recognition, paving way for the trade returning to normal. Speaking to Samaa Digital he said smooth developments in Kabul were a good omen for the trade.

Bilateral Trade

The trade volume between Pakistan and Afghanistan stood at US$1.2bn last year. The two countries signed the Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) in July 2021.

A landlocked and less developed Afghanistan depends on Pakistan for trade, commodities, and construction material. It imports iron bars, cement, edible oil, ghee, pharmaceutical products and other items. In addition, several goods imported from other countries enter Afghanistan through Pakistan.

Pakistan is the importer of at least 48% of Afghan exports which comprises fresh fruit, dry fruit, carpets, and cotton. Thus, Afghanistan depends on Pakistan not only for imports and also for exports.