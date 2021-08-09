Islamabad and Lahore register more companies than rest of Pakistan

Islamabad and Lahore registered 1,279 companies, 66% of the total companies registered in Pakistan, in the month of July, according to data shared by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan.

The SECP registered 1,949 new companies during the month, raising the total number of registered companies to 147,842. Around 99 % of companies registered online.

The highest number of companies registered in Islamabad with 645, followed by 634 and 294 companies registered in Lahore and Karachi, respectively. Peshawar, Multan, Faisalabad, Gilgit-Baltistan, Quetta, and Sukkur registered 120, 96, 75, 57, 22, and six companies respectively.

The construction and real estate sector took the lead with the incorporation of 313, trading with 279, IT with 243, services with 178, e-commerce with 117, and food and beverages with 76.

Related: Top businesses in Pakistan: IT, construction, real estate

The total capitalisation (paid up capital) of newly incorporated companies in July amounts to Rs2.7 billion.

The construction and real estate sector took the lead during the month. The government has been focused on the sector and wants to stir economic growth through it. The increase in construction activity has boosted cement sales to a historic high.

Also read: Pakistan housing and construction financing shot up historic 36%

Foreign investment has been reported in 47 new companies. These companies have foreign investors from Australia, Bermuda, China Denmark, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Korea South, Kuwait, the Netherlands, Oman, Philippines, Qatar, Russia, Sri Lanka, Syria, Thailand, Turkey, the UAE, UK, and the US.