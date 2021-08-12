Thursday, August 12, 2021  | 2 Muharram, 1443
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Money

Govt to auction 3G, 4G spectrum for AJK, GB

Govt to auction 3G, 4G spectrum license for AJK, GB

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 12, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 12, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: AFP

The government has decided to auction spectrum for Next Generation Mobile Services (NGMS), such as 3G and 4G, in Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Aminul Haque announced it on Thursday.

Haque said that the policy directive for the ‘first’ auction of mobile broadband spectrum has been issued.

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority has issued a notification, inviting Pakistani and foreign investors to take part in the auction.

The spectrum up for grab is in 1800MHz and 2100MHz bands.

The deadline for submission of application is September 9, 2021. The bidding will take place on September 19.

Currently, limited mobile broadband services are available in some parts of Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.

5G services will be launched in Pakistan in December 2022, says IT Minister Aminul Haque

It will help improve broadband services, digital connectivity and promote education and tourism in AJK & GB, said Aminul Haque.

‘5G services to be launched in Pakistan in December 2022’

Earlier in February this year, Aminul Haque said that 5G services will be launched in Pakistan in December 2022.

He said that the IT ministry is working with the prime minister to launch 5G services in the country.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
PTA
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Gold price takes another dip in Pakistan
Gold price takes another dip in Pakistan
Gold price falls in Pakistan
Gold price falls in Pakistan
Pakistan gold price falls by Rs2,600
Pakistan gold price falls by Rs2,600
Gold price plunges again in Pakistan
Gold price plunges again in Pakistan
Dastgyr gears up to disrupt Pakistan's $125b grocery store market
Dastgyr gears up to disrupt Pakistan’s $125b grocery store market
Share shopping slips with FBR and win prizes
Share shopping slips with FBR and win prizes
PTA gives Kia-Lucky license to manufacture Samsung smartphones
PTA gives Kia-Lucky license to manufacture Samsung smartphones
Suzuki and Yamaha increase motorcycle prices in Pakistan
Suzuki and Yamaha increase motorcycle prices in Pakistan
Dollar rate drops below Rs164
Dollar rate drops below Rs164
Pakistan amends laws to facilitate foreign tech companies
Pakistan amends laws to facilitate foreign tech companies
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.