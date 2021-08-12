Govt to auction 3G, 4G spectrum for AJK, GB

The government has decided to auction spectrum for Next Generation Mobile Services (NGMS), such as 3G and 4G, in Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Aminul Haque announced it on Thursday.

Haque said that the policy directive for the ‘first’ auction of mobile broadband spectrum has been issued.

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority has issued a notification, inviting Pakistani and foreign investors to take part in the auction.

The spectrum up for grab is in 1800MHz and 2100MHz bands.

The deadline for submission of application is September 9, 2021. The bidding will take place on September 19.

Currently, limited mobile broadband services are available in some parts of Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.

It will help improve broadband services, digital connectivity and promote education and tourism in AJK & GB, said Aminul Haque.

‘5G services to be launched in Pakistan in December 2022’

Earlier in February this year, Aminul Haque said that 5G services will be launched in Pakistan in December 2022.

He said that the IT ministry is working with the prime minister to launch 5G services in the country.

