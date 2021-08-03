Tuesday, August 3, 2021  | 23 Zilhaj, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Money

Dollar jumps to 10-month high level in Pakistan

The greenback increases by Rs1.5 in a day

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

The US dollar reached a 10-month high and was being traded at Rs164 on Tuesday. The last time dollar was recorded at this level was in October 2020.

According to Forex Association of Pakistan Chairperson Malik Bostan, the government is set to import 100 million coronavirus vaccine doses in the upcoming months.

He said payment in dollars for imports increased its demand and pushed up its price. The trade deficit in FY2020 was about 33% higher than that in FY2019, which has also depreciated the rupee against the dollar.

FaceBook WhatsApp
dollar
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
Protection Spam calls, scam calls, scam calls massages , spam call and massages , unknown numbers call protections , Unwanted calls, messages scams, Spam, scam calls ,Scam texts, Scams calls, emails , texts, Fraud call ,Fraud calls Protection, bank scam calls , bank scam massages,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Honda reveals new City model prices in Pakistan
Honda reveals new City model prices in Pakistan
Pakistan's first meme, 'Friendship ended with Mudasir', auctioned for $53,000
Pakistan’s first meme, ‘Friendship ended with Mudasir’, auctioned for $53,000
Pakistan's first NFT meme auction selects 'Friendship Ended with Mudasir'
Pakistan’s first NFT meme auction selects ‘Friendship Ended with Mudasir’
Honda to unveil City’s new model in Pakistan on July...
Honda to unveil City’s new model in Pakistan on July 29
Watch: How to deal with scam calls and messages
Watch: How to deal with scam calls and messages
‘Installing charging stations is easier than installing gas stations’
‘Installing charging stations is easier than installing gas stations’
Dollar reaches ten-month high in Pakistan
Dollar reaches ten-month high in Pakistan
Businessmen object to minimum wage increase in Sindh
Businessmen object to minimum wage increase in Sindh
After Amazon, Facebook launches 'marketplace' for Pakistan entrepreneurs
After Amazon, Facebook launches ‘marketplace’ for Pakistan entrepreneurs
B4U fraud case: Saif-ur-Rehman Khan's arrest warrants issued
B4U fraud case: Saif-ur-Rehman Khan’s arrest warrants issued
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.