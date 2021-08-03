Tuesday, August 3, 2021  | 23 Zilhaj, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Money

B4U fraud case: Saif-ur-Rehman Khan’s arrest warrants issued

His company is accused of cheating people

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

B4U's Saifur Rehman. The Malaysia-returned Pakistani uses a controversial multi-level marketing business model to offer people unrealistic and guaranteed profits.

The National Accountability Bureau has issued B4U Group CEO Saif-ur-Rehman Khan’s arrest warrant in a “historic fraud” case, Deputy Prosecutor General Sardar Muzaffar informed Islamabad High Court on Tuesday.

The company is accused of cheating the public at large in the name of investment for which Pakistan’s Securities and Exchange Commission has already slapped a Rs4 billion fine.

The court extended Khan’s interim bail till August 11. Whether Khan will be arrested or not will be decided after the court hears final arguments in the next hearing. The court has also asked for SECP’s penalty orders in the next hearing on August 11. 


Jamil-ur-Rehman, the NAB officer investigating this case, presented records before the IHC and Muzaffar requested the court to reject Khan’s bail application.

This is reportedly the biggest fraud case in NAB’s history. According to the NAB’s record, Rs11 billion were taken from the public through social media, which were found in as many as 26 bank accounts run by the company and further investigations are underway to calculate the total amount held by the company in other accounts.

Neither the company has any physical businesses nor any licence from the central bank. NAB’s finding is contrary to the claims the company’s social media pages and channels use to fool investors. The company has so far bought 40 properties in the name of its owner and his children.

The case is being heard by Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Aamer Farooq, while Sardar Latif Khosa is representing Saif-ur-Rehman Khan. The lawyers from both sides will give their final arguments at the next hearing.

FaceBook WhatsApp
b4u fraud case NAB
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
Protection Spam calls, scam calls, scam calls massages , spam call and massages , unknown numbers call protections , Unwanted calls, messages scams, Spam, scam calls ,Scam texts, Scams calls, emails , texts, Fraud call ,Fraud calls Protection, bank scam calls , bank scam massages,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Honda reveals new City model prices in Pakistan
Honda reveals new City model prices in Pakistan
Pakistan's first meme, 'Friendship ended with Mudasir', auctioned for $53,000
Pakistan’s first meme, ‘Friendship ended with Mudasir’, auctioned for $53,000
Pakistan's first NFT meme auction selects 'Friendship Ended with Mudasir'
Pakistan’s first NFT meme auction selects ‘Friendship Ended with Mudasir’
Honda to unveil City’s new model in Pakistan on July...
Honda to unveil City’s new model in Pakistan on July 29
Watch: How to deal with scam calls and messages
Watch: How to deal with scam calls and messages
Dollar reaches ten-month high in Pakistan
Dollar reaches ten-month high in Pakistan
‘Installing charging stations is easier than installing gas stations’
‘Installing charging stations is easier than installing gas stations’
Businessmen object to minimum wage increase in Sindh
Businessmen object to minimum wage increase in Sindh
After Amazon, Facebook launches 'marketplace' for Pakistan entrepreneurs
After Amazon, Facebook launches ‘marketplace’ for Pakistan entrepreneurs
Foreign investors say security environment has improved in Pakistan
Foreign investors say security environment has improved in Pakistan
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.