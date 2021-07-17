Saturday, July 17, 2021  | 6 Zilhaj, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Money

Yamaha increases bike prices in Pakistan

New prices will be effective from July 26

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 17, 2021 | Last Updated: 29 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 17, 2021 | Last Updated: 29 mins ago

Yamaha Motor Pakistan has raised bike prices by up to Rs8,000. The new prices will be effective from July 26, 2021.

Here are the new Yamaha motorcycle prices:

ModelPrice (w.e.f. July 26, 2021)Price (at the beginning of 2021)
YB125ZRs176,000Rs163,000
YB125Z DXRs190,000Rs175,500
YBR125Rs196,00Rs181,000

Sabir Sheikh, a motorcycle dealer and chairperson of the All Pakistan Motorcycle Assemblers, said the demand for motorcycles has been significant since the economy opened up after lockdown last year.

There were reports that the motorcycle faction of the automobile sector faced problems with delivery for the first time in at least 20 years because supply could not keep up with high demand. 

Dealers were unable to deliver on time and motorcycles have been selling at own-money in the open market such as the famous Akbar Road in Karachi.

Own-money is a price an investor charges from customer who wants to buy a vehicle immediately. It is higher than the actual price of the vehicle.

Sheikh said that the industry is facing a supply problem adding that delivery of parts and raw material has already been disturbed since the start of coronavirus.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Yamaha
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Yamaha bike, Yamaha bike prices, bike prices, bikes, suzuki motorcycle prices, suzuki price, Yamaha YBR price, Yamaha YBR125 prices,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Honda and Changan reduce car prices in Pakistan
Honda and Changan reduce car prices in Pakistan
How much can a Careem driver earn in Karachi?
How much can a Careem driver earn in Karachi?
Proton reduces car prices in Pakistan
Proton reduces car prices in Pakistan
Lahore businesspersons open twice as many companies as in Karachi
Lahore businesspersons open twice as many companies as in Karachi
Pakistan raises petrol price by Rs5.40
Pakistan raises petrol price by Rs5.40
Kia Lucky gears up to bring Samsung mobiles to Pakistan
Kia Lucky gears up to bring Samsung mobiles to Pakistan
Government to raise funds through sukuk bonds for PIA
Government to raise funds through sukuk bonds for PIA
Yamaha increases bike prices in Pakistan
Yamaha increases bike prices in Pakistan
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.