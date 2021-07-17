Yamaha increases bike prices in Pakistan

Yamaha Motor Pakistan has raised bike prices by up to Rs8,000. The new prices will be effective from July 26, 2021.

Here are the new Yamaha motorcycle prices:

Model Price (w.e.f. July 26, 2021) Price (at the beginning of 2021) YB125Z Rs176,000 Rs163,000 YB125Z DX Rs190,000 Rs175,500 YBR125 Rs196,00 Rs181,000

Sabir Sheikh, a motorcycle dealer and chairperson of the All Pakistan Motorcycle Assemblers, said the demand for motorcycles has been significant since the economy opened up after lockdown last year.

There were reports that the motorcycle faction of the automobile sector faced problems with delivery for the first time in at least 20 years because supply could not keep up with high demand.

Dealers were unable to deliver on time and motorcycles have been selling at own-money in the open market such as the famous Akbar Road in Karachi.

Own-money is a price an investor charges from customer who wants to buy a vehicle immediately. It is higher than the actual price of the vehicle.

Sheikh said that the industry is facing a supply problem adding that delivery of parts and raw material has already been disturbed since the start of coronavirus.