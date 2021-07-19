Monday, July 19, 2021  | 8 Zilhaj, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Money

TikTok influencers prohibited from promoting cryptocurrency platforms

Financial regulators have demanded regulation of digital currencies

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 19, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 19, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: AFP

Bitcoin stated that the Chinese-owned video sharing application TikTok has banned its users from using the platform for promoting digital currencies.

According to its statement, lending and management of money along with assets, loans and credit cards, trading platforms, cryptocurrency, foreign exchange, pyramid schemes and investment services are not allowed.

It mentioned that the advertisements which promotes virtual currencies (e.g. bitcoin and ethereum) have been banned in countries like the United States, United Kingdom and South Korea.

The trading in digital currency has come under controversy.

The value of Bitcoin decreased in 2021 after Chinese government intensified a crackdown on cryptocurrencies, which also caused digital currencies to lose their value. People’s Bank of China had called on institutions to not accept cryptocurrencies as payments or offer services or products related to them.

Britain’s Financial Conduct Authority, the US Treasury and European Central Bank had all warned people about risks associated with virtual currencies as well. They stated that it is being used for money laundering, terror financing, and other illegal activities.

The institutions warned investors of their speculative nature as they can crash and pump up based on social media hype and rumours, exposing investors to a huge risk.

Experts call it the most volatile of assets. Some global investors said recent spells of speculative trading in Bitcoin were like what happened in the Dotcom bubble of 2000. Financial regulators across the world sprang in action, demanding strict regulations for cryptocurrencies.

Launched in 2009 by Satoshi Nakamoto, Bitcoin was the first-ever cryptocurrency. Since then, over 10,000 different virtual currencies have emerged, each with a promise to change the future of the financial system.

Touted as digital gold, currency of the future and store of value, these digital assets have given insane returns.

However, experts are divided over their future, some state their values can rise as much as $1 million (in case of Bitcoin), others argue it can be zero because there is no guarantee by any government or central bank that the investors will get the value these prices reflect.

The prices surged notably since December 2020 on account of speculative buying, triggered by a social media hype and statements of support by large companies, including Tesla, Paypal and Mastercard.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
cryptocurrency social media TikTok
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
The 'most expensive' bull in Karachi
The ‘most expensive’ bull in Karachi
Proton reduces car prices in Pakistan
Proton reduces car prices in Pakistan
How much can a Careem driver earn in Karachi?
How much can a Careem driver earn in Karachi?
Lahore businesspersons open twice as many companies as in Karachi
Lahore businesspersons open twice as many companies as in Karachi
Pakistan raises petrol price by Rs5.40
Pakistan raises petrol price by Rs5.40
Kia Lucky gears up to bring Samsung mobiles to Pakistan
Kia Lucky gears up to bring Samsung mobiles to Pakistan
Yamaha increases bike prices in Pakistan
Yamaha increases bike prices in Pakistan
Government to raise funds through sukuk bonds for PIA
Government to raise funds through sukuk bonds for PIA
Honda increases motorcycle prices in Pakistan
Honda increases motorcycle prices in Pakistan
TikTok influencers prohibited from promoting cryptocurrency platforms
TikTok influencers prohibited from promoting cryptocurrency platforms
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.