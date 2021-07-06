Sindh CNG price up by Rs17 per kg

The Pakistan CNG Association has increased the price of compressed natural gas by Rs17 per kg in Sindh.

A kilogram of CNG now costs Rs140. After this, fares of public transport are likely to go up as well.

People were seen complaining about the hike on Tuesday. They said they had better use petrol instead of CNG.

The price had to be increased after the imposition of additional sales tax on liquefied natural gas, CNG station owners say.

They have contacted the government for talks on the matter.

On Monday, CNG stations across Sindh reopened after a closure of 13 days.

A gas shortage persisted in the province after two LNG gas fields and the Engro LNG terminal were closed for yearly repairs.

