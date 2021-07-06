Tuesday, July 6, 2021  | 25 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Money

Sindh CNG price up by Rs17 per kg

Filling station owners attribute it to the additional sales tax

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 6, 2021 | Last Updated: 16 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 6, 2021 | Last Updated: 16 mins ago

Photo: ONLINE

The Pakistan CNG Association has increased the price of compressed natural gas by Rs17 per kg in Sindh.

A kilogram of CNG now costs Rs140. After this, fares of public transport are likely to go up as well.

People were seen complaining about the hike on Tuesday. They said they had better use petrol instead of CNG.

The price had to be increased after the imposition of additional sales tax on liquefied natural gas, CNG station owners say.

They have contacted the government for talks on the matter.

On Monday, CNG stations across Sindh reopened after a closure of 13 days.

A gas shortage persisted in the province after two LNG gas fields and the Engro LNG terminal were closed for yearly repairs.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
CNG price Sindh
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Sindh, CNG price, CNG, Rs17 per kg, Sindh CNG price increases by Rs17 per kg
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Toyota Fortuner may become cheaper by Rs224,000
Toyota Fortuner may become cheaper by Rs224,000
Pakistan abolishes withholding tax on bank transactions, used cars
Pakistan abolishes withholding tax on bank transactions, used cars
Five-minute call tax: Pakistan telecom operators may withdraw call offers
Five-minute call tax: Pakistan telecom operators may withdraw call offers
Sazgar to start Haval SUV production in June next year
Sazgar to start Haval SUV production in June next year
Pakistan reports ten-year high exports in fiscal year 2021
Pakistan reports ten-year high exports in fiscal year 2021
What milk sellers don't say when measuring out your order
What milk sellers don’t say when measuring out your order
Explainer: Why SSGC gas bills went up in June
Explainer: Why SSGC gas bills went up in June
Pakistan records highest cement sales since 1990
Pakistan records highest cement sales since 1990
FBR doesn’t have powers to make arrests: Shaukat Tarin
FBR doesn’t have powers to make arrests: Shaukat Tarin
Pakistan starts monitoring selling and buying of gold
Pakistan starts monitoring selling and buying of gold
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.