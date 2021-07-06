Tuesday, July 6, 2021  | 25 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Money

Pakistan starts monitoring selling and buying of gold

Merchants unhappy, call meeting on July 9

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 6, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 6, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Pakistani jewellers are unhappy as the country has decided to strictly monitor the purchase and selling of gold.  

The State Bank’s Financial Monitoring Unit and the FBR’s Special Anti-Money Laundering Financing Unit have been activated, while the FIA ​​has reportedly started inquiring about transactions are different centres.

The merchants are being asked about their investment and purchase, and authorities have started questioning them. As a result, they have called a meeting in Lahore on July 9 to decide their course of action.

Reports suggest that the step has been taken on the conditions set by the FATF. The body has placed Pakistan on its grey list and the only way out is for the country to curb money laundering and terror financing.

Earlier, Pakistan had restricted the buying and selling of prize bonds in unconventional ways and now has turned its eye towards gold. It has taken steps to regularize the industry.

Black money worth millions of rupees can be transferred to gold or bonds and kept in houses, offices, or elsewhere. The ownership of bonds and gold jewellery cannot be determined. Prize bonds, gold, and jewellery can also be used to finance terrorism.

According to FBR sources, gold and jewellery worth millions are traded every day in domestic markets but no sales or income tax are paid on this. It is necessary for the country to being the income of such a large sector into its tax net.

Merchants worried

Goldsmiths and investors across the country are worried because of the steps taken by the government.

Mithadar Sarafa Market and Sardar Sarafa Market held an emergency meeting. After online consultation, they decided to call a meeting in Lahore which would be attended by Sarafa leaders from all over the country.

Haroon Rasheed Chand, the president of All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association, said that small gold shops are being asked to register for sales tax and it is not possible.

Jewellers are also being forced to inform about the transactions of gold and jewels worth Rs2 million or more. These measures are causing severe difficulties for the jewelers, he remarked.

We have called a meeting to discuss the measures and chalk out a plan, Chand added.

FaceBook WhatsApp
gold prices pakistan gold
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Toyota Fortuner may become cheaper by Rs224,000
Toyota Fortuner may become cheaper by Rs224,000
Pakistan abolishes withholding tax on bank transactions, used cars
Pakistan abolishes withholding tax on bank transactions, used cars
Five-minute call tax: Pakistan telecom operators may withdraw call offers
Five-minute call tax: Pakistan telecom operators may withdraw call offers
Sazgar to start Haval SUV production in June next year
Sazgar to start Haval SUV production in June next year
Pakistan reports ten-year high exports in fiscal year 2021
Pakistan reports ten-year high exports in fiscal year 2021
What milk sellers don't say when measuring out your order
What milk sellers don’t say when measuring out your order
Explainer: Why SSGC gas bills went up in June
Explainer: Why SSGC gas bills went up in June
Pakistan records highest cement sales since 1990
Pakistan records highest cement sales since 1990
FBR doesn’t have powers to make arrests: Shaukat Tarin
FBR doesn’t have powers to make arrests: Shaukat Tarin
Govt increases tax on National Saving Scheme returns
Govt increases tax on National Saving Scheme returns
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.