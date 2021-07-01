Thursday, July 1, 2021  | 20 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Money

Pakistan reports ten-year high exports in fiscal year 2021

IT exports were reported at historic high of $2b

Posted: Jul 1, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 1, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

Photo: Export Processing Zone Authority website

Pakistan’s goods exports increased to a historic high of $25.3 billion in fiscal year 2020-21 despite the pandemic, announced Adviser Abdul Razzak Dawood.

In a press briefing, Dawood said that Pakistan’s export growth increased 18% in the last financial year. Exports in June were $2.7 billion, which was the highest in a single month.

Dawood praised exporters for the high volume. Exports in the services sector were $6 billion and so the combined total exports (of goods plus services) was $31 billion.

Dawood said that he was against increasing tariffs to increase government revenue.

“Changing tariffs is not easy. This should be a three- or four-year plan,” he said. “In the last three years, 6,000 tariff lines have been changed.” Forty-two percent of the import of raw materials and machinery has become duty-free but tariffs still need to be further reduced, he said.

Next year, tariffs on agriculture, iron ore and warehousing will be reduced. Tariffs for pharmaceuticals, footwear, tourism, food processing, and fiber optics have already been reduced.

Textile exports increased 18.85% while pharmaceutical exports increased 27%. Exports of copper and copper derivatives increased 44%.

However, rice exports declined 8% during and cotton yarn exports declined 2%; raw leather by 16% and plastic exports by 6%.

“It is a good sign that our exports grew despite the lockdowns around the world,” he said. “The pandemic reduced exports to all countries in the region, except Bangladesh. Bangladesh’s exports increased 13%.”

Dawood said that they were hopeful that Pakistan exports will increase in the next two years.

He said that preferential trade agreements need to be signed with Uzbekistan. The Silk Road route project needs to be discussed.

Dawood said transit trade and preferential trade agreements will also be signed with Afghanistan.

