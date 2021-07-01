Thursday, July 1, 2021  | 20 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Pakistan increases LPG price by Rs19 per kg

It now costs Rs160

Posted: Jul 1, 2021
Posted: Jul 1, 2021 | Last Updated: 54 mins ago

Photo: SAMAA TV FILE

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority has increased the price of liquefied petroleum gas by Rs19 per kilogram.

A kilogram of LPG now costs Rs160, according to an Ogra notification. The price has been revised for the month of July.

The price of a domestic cylinder has gone up by Rs224 and that of a commercial cylinder by Rs863.

The prices of petroleum products have been revised too.

The petrol price has been increased by Rs2 per litre. It now costs Rs112.69.

High-speed diesel has gone up by Rs1.44 to Rs113.94.

