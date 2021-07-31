Saturday, July 31, 2021  | 20 Zilhaj, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Money

Milk sellers want shops open till midnight

Says milk is supplied to shops twice a day

Posted: Jul 31, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 31, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago

Photo: AFP/file

The All Karachi Milk Retailers Welfare Association wants the government to allow their shops in the city to remain open till midnight.

The Sindh government has imposed a lockdown in Karachi from July 31 to August 8. During the lockdown, dairy shops can be open till 6pm.

Milk sellers should be given exemption from the restrictions to keep the supply chain of dairy products functional, the association said.

Milk is supplied to retailers once in the morning then once again in the evening, it said.

The shopkeepers will suffer heavy losses if they close the shops at 6pm, they said.

It requested the chief secretary to give exemptions to milk sellers as was done during the previous lockdown.

Lockdown restrictions

Small-scale public transport will stay open to facilitate people going for Covid-19 vaccination.
Large-scale transport will operate with some restrictions.
Grocery stores, meat shops, and milk shops will stay open till 6pm.
Pharmacies and medical facilities will be open 24/7.
Cabinet meeting and assembly sessions to be moved online.
Offices to call in minimum staffers.
Ports to remain open.
Utility, food, and pharmaceutical companies to stay open.
Only deliveries allowed for restaurants, takeaways banned.
Movement of media persons allowed but they will have to wear masks.

