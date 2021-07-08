Thursday, July 8, 2021  | 27 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
HOME > Money

MG Motors reduces ZS-EV SUV price in Pakistan

It comes after government reduced custom duty to 10%

Posted: Jul 8, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 38 mins ago

Morris Garages (MG) Motors Pakistan has reduced the price of its recently launched ZS-EV SUV following a reduction in custom duty by the government.

Custom duty on electric cars was 25% but the government has now reduced it to 10%.

The reduction in duties has enabled MG Motors to slash the price of the electric car by Rs600,000. ZS-EV SUV previously cost Rs6,850,000. It can now be bought for Rs6,250,000.

“We have revised the price on all bookings of MG ZS-EV,” Javed Afridi told SAMAA Money. “It includes already imported units and we are paying back customers who had paid in full before the announcement.”

The electric SUV doesn’t have a direct competitor in Pakistan. But just to give the readers an idea, it can be compared to the fossil fuel-run 2,000cc KIA Sportage on the basis of performance and feel, according to the MG Motors dealer in Karachi.

Related: MG Motors’ MG-ZS EV: A promising electric SUV

The car can be charged at charging stations that may take an hour, or at homes or offices which takes around eight hours.

The SUV has a good pickup and reaches 0 to 100km per hour in little over 8 seconds. The vehicle can travel as much as 340 kilometres on a single charge.

The main features of the SUV are its six airbags, large sunroof, 8-inch LCD and cruise control.

The charging cost of an electric car could be one-third of the fuel cost of a fossil fuel-run vehicle.

The car has one issue though. Its indicator lever is on the left instead of right as it is normally the case in Pakistan.

