Hyundai reveals price of its Sonata sedan

Hyundai Nishat Motor (Private) Limited has launched the most expensive Pakistan-make sedan: D-category Sonata. The company has started to book orders and it may hit Pakistan roads within a month.

“We have launched it and we already have its Pakistan-make units available,” said Hyundai official Mohammad Qasim Anser. “You may see it running on Pakistan roads in a couple of weeks.”

The eight-generation Sonata is a luxury sedan and falls in the same category as Toyota Camry and Honda Accord. The car has been launched in two different variants: a smart 2.5L priced at Rs7.1 million and 2.0L priced at Rs6.4 million.

It will be the company’s fourth locally assembled vehicle. It is already assembling the H100-Porter pick-up truck, SUV Tucson, and Elantra sedan. H100-Porter was previously known as Shehzore. The company is also selling imported vehicles Grand Starex, Ioniq Hybrid, and the seven-seater Santa FE.

“The price is attractive this time,” said auto expert Shakaib Khan. “The last time they introduced Elantra at a very high price at above Rs4 million.”

Khan says the car is comparable to Honda Accord and Toyota Camry.

Accord is being sold for Rs12 million and Camry cars for Rs16 million and Rs18.6 million in Pakistan. But both luxury sedans are not assembled in Pakistan and the companies were selling their imported units.

“Companies will be glad to have this option to give Hyundai’s luxury sedans to their chief executives,” said Khan.

But Khan added the emergence of a plethora of crossover SUVs in Pakistan such as Kia Sportage, MG HS, Proton X70, and DFSK Glory will affect the Sonata demand.

“Sonata is a luxury car with a very high level of comfort. But the crossover SUVs have high road clearance. Looking at the road condition and urban flooding especially in Karachi, crossover sedans will be preferred over Sonata by direct buyers.”

Hyundai Nishat Motor is a joint venture of Nishat Group, Sojitz Corporation (Japan) and Millat Tractors Ltd. The company has an annual capacity of 15,000 vehicles, which the company says it can extend if they get impressive demand.

The joint venture was established under greenfield status with its car assembling plant in Faisalabad. Hyundai is one of the car companies that came to Pakistan after the government announced the Auto Development Policy 2016-21.