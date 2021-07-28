Wednesday, July 28, 2021  | 17 Zilhaj, 1442
Honda to unveil City’s new model in Pakistan on July 29

Price of the five variants will be announced tomorrow

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 28, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: Jul 28, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Honda Atlas will unveil its top selling City’s new model on July 29. The company is expected to announce the prices of the five variants too.

Honda City’s top competitor is Toyota Yaris in the b-sedan category. However, the auto experts say new car companies Changan and Proton’s cheaper sedans Alsvin and Saga may also bite a bit of the pie of the category.    

The car will be available in five variants – 1.2L Automatic Transmission (AT), 1.2L Manual Transmission (MT), 1.5L Standard, 1.5L Aspire AT and 1.5L MT.

Also read: Honda and Changan reduce car prices in Pakistan

“If you book City today, it will be delivered in March 2022,” said an official of a Honda dealership in Karachi. “We have received a lot of orders for the car.”

According to media reports, around 12,000 units of the new sixth-generation City have already been booked despite the company didn’t reveal its prices, shape, and features.  

Also read: Proton reduces car prices in Pakistan

After the launch, the dealerships will start displaying the new model. For instance, the Honda dealership at Sharae Faisal and Defence in Karachi are expected to display the new model on July 30 and July 31. The dealership in Maymar will put it on display early next week.   

Dollar rate increases by Rs4.55 in less than a month
Foreign exchange reserves are at an all-time high in Pakistan
Bitcoin bounces back from six-month low: should you buy?
Watch: Have you won a prize bond?
Covid-19 fourth wave: State Bank may keep interest rates unchanged
Honda to unveil City’s new model in Pakistan on July 29
Covid-19 not gone: State Bank maintains interest rates at 7%
 
 
 
 
 
