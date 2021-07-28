Honda to unveil City’s new model in Pakistan on July 29

Honda Atlas will unveil its top selling City’s new model on July 29. The company is expected to announce the prices of the five variants too.

Honda City’s top competitor is Toyota Yaris in the b-sedan category. However, the auto experts say new car companies Changan and Proton’s cheaper sedans Alsvin and Saga may also bite a bit of the pie of the category.

The car will be available in five variants – 1.2L Automatic Transmission (AT), 1.2L Manual Transmission (MT), 1.5L Standard, 1.5L Aspire AT and 1.5L MT.

“If you book City today, it will be delivered in March 2022,” said an official of a Honda dealership in Karachi. “We have received a lot of orders for the car.”

According to media reports, around 12,000 units of the new sixth-generation City have already been booked despite the company didn’t reveal its prices, shape, and features.

After the launch, the dealerships will start displaying the new model. For instance, the Honda dealership at Sharae Faisal and Defence in Karachi are expected to display the new model on July 30 and July 31. The dealership in Maymar will put it on display early next week.