Wednesday, July 7, 2021  | 26 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Money

Fuel pump issue forces Toyota to launch ‘service campaign’

Toyota car owners told to get their vehicles checked

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 7, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 7, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Indus Motor Company (IMC), the Toyota car assembler in Pakistan, has asked Toyota car owners to get their vehicles checked at authorised dealerships over a suspected faulty fuel pump mechanism. It has launched its ‘service campaign’ for this.

According to a report published in Business Recorder, IMC CEO Ali Asghar Jamali has accepted that fuel pump mechanism in some of their cars may fail to operate.

Jamali said that the issue in the fuel pump mechanism may lead to low or no fuel supply to the car. The car may stop running or face problems in starting due to the low fuel supply to the system.

He added that the fuel pump failure rate was very low but the company has decided to replace the fuel pumps in the complete range of cars that are affected.

The company says the affected fuel pumps will be replaced free of cost at the company’s authorised dealerships.

Over 140,000 Toyota vehicles – mostly different variants of Corolla – could be affected, according to background research.

The cars that may face the issue include:

  • Toyota Corolla Altis 1.6L variant manufactured between June 2017 and June 2020
  • Toyota Corolla 1.3 and 1.8L variants manufactured between January 2018 and June 2020
  • Toyota Fortuner petrol variants manufactured between August 2017 and January 2020.
  • Toyota Land Cruiser manufactured from December 2013 to January 2019
  • Toyota Prado petrol variant manufactured from October 2013 to February 2015 and from June 2018 to April 2019
  • Toyota Hiace manufactured from June 2018 to December 2018
  • Toyota Camry manufactured from June 2018 to July 2018

FaceBook WhatsApp
auto sector imc toyota
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Toyota Fortuner may become cheaper by Rs224,000
Toyota Fortuner may become cheaper by Rs224,000
Will Pakistan be getting cheap electric cars?
Will Pakistan be getting cheap electric cars?
Pakistan abolishes withholding tax on bank transactions, used cars
Pakistan abolishes withholding tax on bank transactions, used cars
Sazgar to start Haval SUV production in June next year
Sazgar to start Haval SUV production in June next year
Pakistan reports ten-year high exports in fiscal year 2021
Pakistan reports ten-year high exports in fiscal year 2021
Pakistan starts monitoring selling and buying of gold
Pakistan starts monitoring selling and buying of gold
What milk sellers don't say when measuring out your order
What milk sellers don’t say when measuring out your order
Explainer: Why SSGC gas bills went up in June
Explainer: Why SSGC gas bills went up in June
Pakistan records highest cement sales since 1990
Pakistan records highest cement sales since 1990
Pakistan sells another $1 billion Euro bonds in international market
Pakistan sells another $1 billion Euro bonds in international market
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.