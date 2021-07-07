Fuel pump issue forces Toyota to launch ‘service campaign’

Indus Motor Company (IMC), the Toyota car assembler in Pakistan, has asked Toyota car owners to get their vehicles checked at authorised dealerships over a suspected faulty fuel pump mechanism. It has launched its ‘service campaign’ for this.

According to a report published in Business Recorder, IMC CEO Ali Asghar Jamali has accepted that fuel pump mechanism in some of their cars may fail to operate.

Jamali said that the issue in the fuel pump mechanism may lead to low or no fuel supply to the car. The car may stop running or face problems in starting due to the low fuel supply to the system.

He added that the fuel pump failure rate was very low but the company has decided to replace the fuel pumps in the complete range of cars that are affected.

The company says the affected fuel pumps will be replaced free of cost at the company’s authorised dealerships.

Over 140,000 Toyota vehicles – mostly different variants of Corolla – could be affected, according to background research.

The cars that may face the issue include: