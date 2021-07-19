Monday, July 19, 2021  | 8 Zilhaj, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Money

Dollar reaches eight-month high in Pakistan

Dollar supply reduced as amnesty scheme expires

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 19, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 19, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Artwork: Syed Saad Ali

The US dollar reached an eight-and-a-half-month high and was being traded at Rs161.55 on Monday. Experts say the dollar supply reduced in the country as the government’s amnesty scheme for the construction sector expired at the end of June.

“The influx of dollars in the country reduced as the amnesty scheme expired in June,” said Malik Bostan, the chairperson of the Forex Association of Pakistan.

He said that the amnesty scheme for the construction helped people whiten their money hidden at home or stashed abroad in foreign banks.       

According to the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan, the construction and real estate sectors took the lead with the incorporation of 474 business ventures. The government has been focused on these sectors and wants to stir economic growth through it. The increase in construction activity has boosted cement sales to a historic high.

Related: Top businesses in Pakistan: IT, construction, real estate

Bostan further said that the increase in terrorist activities such as the attack on a bus carrying Chinese engineers and also the kidnapping of the Afghan ambassador’s daughter has a negative impact on investment. “Such bad news turns away foreign direct investments,” he said.    

Meanwhile, Zafar Paracha, the SECP secretary, said that the government may have reached an agreement with the IMF to devalue the Pakistani currency. He remarked that with the increase in Pakistan’s exports, remittances, and foreign exchange reserves in the last financial year, there was no reason for the rupee to depreciate.

Zafar Paracha said that if the government has reached an agreement to meet the conditions of the IMF, the value of the dollar could reach Rs165.

An official from the credit and trade department of a small bank said on condition of anonymity that a large amount of money was paid for oil imports on Monday. As the demand for the dollar increases, so does its value.

It should be noted that the value of the dollar in August 2020 was at the highest level of 168.87.

FaceBook WhatsApp
amnesty scheme dollar rate
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
The 'most expensive' bull in Karachi
The ‘most expensive’ bull in Karachi
Proton reduces car prices in Pakistan
Proton reduces car prices in Pakistan
How much can a Careem driver earn in Karachi?
How much can a Careem driver earn in Karachi?
Lahore businesspersons open twice as many companies as in Karachi
Lahore businesspersons open twice as many companies as in Karachi
Pakistan raises petrol price by Rs5.40
Pakistan raises petrol price by Rs5.40
Kia Lucky gears up to bring Samsung mobiles to Pakistan
Kia Lucky gears up to bring Samsung mobiles to Pakistan
Yamaha increases bike prices in Pakistan
Yamaha increases bike prices in Pakistan
Honda increases motorcycle prices in Pakistan
Honda increases motorcycle prices in Pakistan
Government to raise funds through sukuk bonds for PIA
Government to raise funds through sukuk bonds for PIA
Private credit: Pakistan last in WB's emerging, developing economies index
Private credit: Pakistan last in WB’s emerging, developing economies index
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.