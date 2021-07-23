Friday, July 23, 2021  | 12 Zilhaj, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Money

Dollar rate increases by Rs4.55 in less than a month

Rate stood at Rs165.50 in the interbank

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 23, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 23, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

A hike of Rs4.55 in the ongoing month of July in dollar rate moved the greenback up to a 40-month high. The last time dollar was at this level was on October 16 last year.     

The dollar rate stood at Rs162.50 on Friday in the interbank. Experts say the increase in terrorist activities in the country and the reduction in the dollar supply after the expiry of the government’s amnesty scheme for the construction sector at the end of June were few reasons for the hike.

“The influx of dollars in the country reduced as the amnesty scheme expired in June,” said Malik Bostan, the chairperson of the Forex Association of Pakistan.

He said that the amnesty scheme for the construction helped people whiten their money hidden at home or stashed abroad in foreign banks.       

According to the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan, the construction and real estate sectors took the lead with the incorporation of 474 business ventures. The government has been focused on these sectors and wants to stir economic growth through it. The increase in construction activity has boosted cement sales to a historic high.

Related: Top businesses in Pakistan: IT, construction, real estate

Bostan further said that the increase in terrorist activities such as the attack on a bus carrying Chinese engineers and also the kidnapping of the Afghan ambassador’s daughter had a negative impact on investment. “Such bad news turns away foreign direct investments,” he said.    

He added that the increase in import payments especially for food items and machinery were pushing the dollar rate.

Bostan added that importers were also opening Letter of Credit with the banks prematurely fearing lockdown amid rising coronavirus cases. “That’s increasing demand for the dollar,” he said.

Meanwhile, Zafar Paracha, the Exchange Companies of Pakistan secretary, said that the government may have reached an agreement with the IMF to devalue the Pakistani currency.

He remarked that with the increase in Pakistan’s exports, remittances, and foreign exchange reserves in the last financial year, there was no reason for the rupee to depreciate. He said that current account deficit during the last financial year was not that big to affect the dollar rate.

Zafar Paracha said that if the government has reached an agreement to meet the conditions of the IMF, the value of the dollar could reach Rs165.

It should be noted that the value of the dollar in August 2020 was at the highest level of 168.87.

FaceBook WhatsApp
dollar rate
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
The 'most expensive' bull in Karachi
The ‘most expensive’ bull in Karachi
Honda increases motorcycle prices in Pakistan
Honda increases motorcycle prices in Pakistan
How much do Karachi butchers earn on Eid?
How much do Karachi butchers earn on Eid?
Kia Lucky gears up to bring Samsung mobiles to Pakistan
Kia Lucky gears up to bring Samsung mobiles to Pakistan
Yamaha increases bike prices in Pakistan
Yamaha increases bike prices in Pakistan
Bitcoin at a six-month low, should you buy?
Bitcoin at a six-month low, should you buy?
Dollar reaches eight-month high in Pakistan
Dollar reaches eight-month high in Pakistan
Private credit: Pakistan last in WB's emerging, developing economies index
Private credit: Pakistan last in WB’s emerging, developing economies index
Bitcoin bounces back from six-month low: should you buy?
Bitcoin bounces back from six-month low: should you buy?
TikTok influencers prohibited from promoting cryptocurrency platforms
TikTok influencers prohibited from promoting cryptocurrency platforms
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.