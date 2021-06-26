Saturday, June 26, 2021  | 15 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Money

SECP imposes Rs4b fine on B4U Global

Sponsors fined Rs100m each

Posted: Jun 26, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 26, 2021 | Last Updated: 41 mins ago
  • SECP completes its proceedings against B4U Group and its sponsors.
  • Sponsors can’t become directors of any company for five years.
  • A penalty of Rs100 million imposed on each sponsor.

The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan has imposed aggregate penalties amounting to Rs4 billion on the B4U Group of companies.

The SECP has concluded its adjudication proceedings against B4U Group and its sponsors for raising illegal deposits from the public and operating pyramid schemes, in violation of the Companies Act, 2017, the commission said in a press released on Saturday.

“The B4U Group comprises 18 companies incorporated under the Act, as well as five unincorporated business setups.” All 18 companies were registered during the last two years. The main sponsor of B4U Group is Saifur Rehman along with his immediate family members, it added.

The commission has “disqualified the sponsors of B4U Group from becoming a director of any company for a period of five years and has also imposed a penalty of Rs100 million on each of its sponsors”.

The sponsors will not be allowed to incorporate any new company under the Act. “In addition, the SECP has granted sanction for winding up of all 18 companies of B4U Group and imposed a penalty of Rs200 million on each company.”

B4U Global Investment grew 4.5 times in less than a year with its investor base rising from 100,000 in June to 450,000. It is estimated that the company has attracted billions of rupees in investment.

Related: What is B4U Global and is it a legitimate business?

The Malaysia-returned Pakistani uses a controversial multi-level marketing business model to offer people unrealistic and guaranteed profits. The promise ranges from 7% to 20% a month (or 2.4 times a year), depending on one’s network size.

Earlier in December last year, the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan warned people against investing in any fraudulent schemes that promise hefty profits and unrealistic incentives. B4U was on its list.

“This entity is raising unauthorised deposits from the general public in the name of different investment plans,” the SECP said. It added B4U is working with different companies registered with the SECP, and that the watchdog has already initiated legal proceedings against these companies and their directors.

